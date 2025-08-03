Experts warn of growing risks to US power system amid unprecedented pressures: 'Above-normal conditions'

It's crucial to assess and address the grid's weak points before it's too late.

A June heat wave revealed just how strained the U.S. power system is, according to Al Jazeera.

What pressures are threatening the power grid?

Extreme weather, including high temperatures and thunderstorms, resulted in power outages across the country, and it highlighted a growing problem.

The North American Electric Reliability Corp. said that power grids in the Midwest, New England, Texas, and Southern California would be unable to operate in "above-normal conditions," Al Jazeera reported.

There's also the matter of artificial intelligence. According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, creating one AI-generated image uses the energy equivalent of fully charging a smartphone. The increased use of AI has led to energy demands that the grid is struggling to meet.

Why does the state of the power grid matter?

Power systems are outdated and cannot adapt to such dramatic changes.

For example, a 2021 Texas cold snap led to 4.5 million people losing power and more than 200 deaths, many of which were attributed to hypothermia, per the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

The cold also affected gas lines and other equipment. A typically warm state, Texas lacked the infrastructure to respond to such weather.

As the planet continues to warm and extreme weather events become more prevalent, power outages are expected to rise, leading to price spikes and leaving people vulnerable to the elements. It's crucial to assess and address the grid's weak points before it's too late.

"The power grid is one of the most critical pieces of infrastructure," Kyri Baker, an associate professor in the University of Colorado Boulder's Department of Civil, Environmental, and Architectural Engineering, told CU Boulder Today. "Keeping that system safe, secure, and reliable is not only convenient but also life-saving."

How renewable energy can help save the grid

Incorporating renewable energy into the grid won't be a simple feat, but its meteoric rise shows that people are ready for it. In fact, in 2024, renewable energy accounted for over 30% of the world's electricity.

One way to make this transition smoother is to utilize battery storage systems, which store excess energy from solar power, among other clean forms of energy. On days when sunlight is scarce, the stored energy is released. According to the United Nations, this can be cheaper and more reliable than electricity in certain locations.

Bottom line: If overreliance on dirty fuels is harming people, then finding alternative forms of energy to strengthen the grid is a must.

