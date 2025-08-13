Homeowner shares photos of newly upgraded off-grid infrastructure: 'My old system was functional, but problematic'

"Looking into doing something similar."

An off-grid homeowner displayed their updated, superb new design for collecting fresh water.

"I've been capturing water from a small creek for about a year now," wrote the homeowner to the subreddit r/Offgrid. "My old system was functional, but problematic."

They wrote that they built the system on their land that sends water from a creek down to their camp using just gravity, devoid of pumps or electricity.

As an upgrade from the previous water collection system the OP piloted, they built a small dam higher up the creek using corrugated metal and two cinder blocks. They then installed two plastic pipes: one for collecting water that pulls water from just below the surface, and another that prevents dirt from the bottom and floating debris from entering the pipe.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The contraption can gather an impressive 12 gallons of water every minute.

Living off the grid sounds like a daunting proposition. However, advocates have highlighted the money-saving, healthy benefits that have blossomed from their lifestyle.

Mostly, the money-saving potential comes from forgoing utility dependency. Water bills can climb to hundreds of dollars a year, which can take a substantial chunk out of homeowners' savings. This homeowner then saves hundreds by living off-grid and sourcing their water.

Other benefits come from living completely independently. Sourcing one's food from homesteading allows for a smaller grocery bill in addition to cleaner eating, with homegrown foods being devoid of pesticides.

Even just modest homesteading can save thousands of dollars a year, simply through growing one's food through gardening and farming.

Many homeowners in the subreddit were jealous of the OP's clever system.

"Nice," wrote one. "Wish I had a stream."

Indeed, even without a stream, collecting fresh water is still possible through rain collection methods.

Another wrote, "Looking into doing something similar with a small creek that runs on my property."

