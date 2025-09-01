DIY enthusiast shares photos after building unique outdoor kitchen: 'Looks amazing'

"You really don't need much more than that."

Living off-grid offers people financial freedom and independence, as well as beautiful options for spending more time outdoors, as recently demonstrated by a DIY enthusiast who showcased photos of their outdoor kitchen.

The DIY enthusiast posted the images on the subreddit r/OffGrid, a hub for sharing everything about living off-grid. The images showed a breathtaking kitchen built outside amongst the trees.

The kitchen had no walls but did have an intricate roof design to keep the kitchen dry. The space also had some worktops, a stove, and a grill, along with lights strung between the trees. The owner shared that all the lights are solar and solar batteries power everything.

As utility bills continue to soar, living off-grid is becoming a popular choice for those seeking to save money and live a simpler life. Off-grid living removes the need to pay expensive utility bills every month and helps make homes more resilient to extreme weather, keeping the lights on when power to the main grid is out.

People who choose to live off-grid often grow their own produce, providing them with fresher, high-quality food that hasn't travelled miles to be on their plate. Gardening and growing food also connect people with nature, which has been shown to benefit both physical and mental health.

People were really impressed with this rustic, outdoor kitchen. "Very nice. You really don't need much more than that," wrote one commenter.

"Looks amazing," added another.

