Off-gridder shares honest pros and cons about their lifestyle: 'That is kind of the point'

Living off-grid is hard work, but that's part of what makes it so satisfying.

Off-gridder Zak Collings (@zak.collings.offgrid) offers his perspective on the unique lifestyle. He maintains that, "For the life of me, I cannot think of any cons to living off-grid."

For him, the increased effort that it takes to live off-grid is part of the appeal. "What's … good for me is I have to do it."

The need for extra labor makes him feel productive and makes his efforts worthwhile. Whether it's hauling water in his truck, taking care of his chickens, or homesteading, he claims that, "For a lot of [off-gridders], that is kind of the point."

He acknowledges that some of his pros may be cons to others, but that people like him, who enjoy being off the grid, find satisfaction in the work they do and the time it takes.

In addition, he makes sure to clarify that the difficulty is also different at different stages of going off-grid. Starting is the hard part, but it just gets easier and more automatic from there.

Consumers have many things to gain from the lifestyle. One TikToker shared her financial journey with moving off-grid, showcasing how much money she had saved on power using solar energy in comparison to what traditional companies had quoted her.

Self-sufficiency and reduced or lack of debt are what draw many people to off-grid living to begin with. Although the beginning may seem daunting, numerous resources are shared and recommended by experienced off-gridders.

Off-gridders can still have certain amenities while maintaining their debt-free status and reducing their environmental impact. Not relying on public power grids allows consumers to stay energy independent, unaffected by grid outages during extreme weather events, for example.

In addition to helping consumers take control of their sustainability, off-gridding also promotes environmental growth and reduces environmental harm.

With solar panels for energy, composting, gardening, and homesteading, personal contributions to pollution greatly decrease. People have less single-use plastic waste, can reuse a lot of materials they have already worked with, and a lot of their energy needs are provided by the sun.

While moving off-grid on a whim is quite the step, the average consumer can still adopt many of the practices that off-gridders utilize. Installing solar panels, for example, keeps long-term power costs down — even close to $0 — and growing one's own food increases happiness and decreases produce costs.

Commenters on Zak Collings' video spoke of their own experiences with off-gridding.

One agreed: "I'm off-grid 12-plus years in Colorado. Can't think of any other way to live."

Another chimed in, asking, "Where do I start?"

