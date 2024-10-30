Island-dwelling couple shares journey to energize completely off-grid home: 'Truly magical'

A couple that lives on a remote island in Indonesia shared the moment they were finally able to install solar panels to provide electricity to their off-grid property.

Marjolein and Adrianus, aka Marjo and An, post videos on their Our Island Life (@ourislandlife) YouTube page about their lifestyle, the area, and their stunning tropical home.

In a May 2024 update, they showed the installation process for a solar array that would help them avoid the use of a polluting (and noisy) gas-powered generator for power.

Living on an island, of course, brings its own challenges, with deliveries only possible on certain days, heavy equipment needing to be taken across water in small boats, and potential delays because of inappropriate or missing equipment that's essential to make the system work.

But luckily, everything went without a hitch, with Marjo and An getting their system up and running in two days.

In an interesting moment, they installed full batteries (two 3.5 kilowatt, 48-volt units) first before adding the solar panels, so on the first night, they relied entirely on battery power. After using it overnight, mostly for lights and to power a fridge, Marjo checked the system in the morning and observed the batteries reduced from 88% to 79% full.

On Day 2, the panels were added to the property's roof, and on Day 3, they got to see how the whole system functioned during a cloudy day.

Among the myths many push about solar panels is that they don't work in overcast conditions. But that's not true. Even though efficiency and the amount of power created is reduced, solar panels are still able to generate electricity even when the sun is obscured. It's a different story at night, though, as no power will be produced during those hours, which makes battery storage essential for 24/7 energy.

Living on an island means Marjo and An had few options but to utilize renewable energy. However, you can still invest in solar technology even in mainland areas with grid availability. Doing so can help reduce your energy bills and avoid the use of power that was likely created by burning dirty fuels.

Your home will also be more resilient in extreme weather conditions that polluting gases are making longer, stronger, and more intense. The grid often goes down in heat waves and storms because of demand or infrastructure issues, but solar panels connected to a battery supply can keep your essential electrical items on, such as lights and the freezer.

While you may not live in an island paradise, that doesn't mean you can't access some of the benefits of the lifestyle. Among the additional bonuses, the delivery and installation of panels, inverter, and batteries won't be nearly as difficult on the mainland; you can make money by feeding the power your panels generate back to the grid. Folks in the U.S. can make the most of government incentives introduced in the Inflation Reduction Act to significantly reduce the cost of the technology.

YouTubers have been amazed by Marjo and An's living situation and the efforts they took to get power.

"That moment when you power everything up for the first time is truly magical," one user said. "Thanks for sharing."

"I'm so happy for you guys," another added. "It's a game changer!"

