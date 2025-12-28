Man issues warning to people who want to start off-grid communities with friends: 'It doesn't end well'

"It has been a nightmare from start to finish."

While living off the land with your closest friends might sound like a dream, it's important to remember an important axiom: "familiarity breeds contempt."

One individual posting to the r/offgrid subreddit shared their cautionary tale of starting an off-grid farm community with friends. They explained how they started the community almost as an affront, writing, "I was warned that it doesn't end well, and was annoyed by the warnings."

Over a decade, ongoing legal issues and partnership troubles crushed their optimism.

"It has been a nightmare from start to finish, and the moments of connection and joy have not been worth it," they admitted.

Their latest problem included a community member leaving and trying to sell the whole property without their consent.

The OP's account highlighted the importance of setting boundaries related to finances and property management. While not wanting to be a killjoy, they stressed the necessity of having robust systems, boundaries, and conflict-resolution methods led by experienced off-gridders.

"Just doing it from scratch and trusting each other is not going to be it," the OP wrote. They suggested that going at it alone, with a trusted partner, or establishing separate properties are better ways to go.

Developing an off-grid community can offer personal, communal, and environmental benefits when approached with the right framework. Theoretically, you can collectively grow your own food and enjoy the great outdoors.

Off-grid living also uses fewer resources than conventional living, which, when extrapolated over several households, can make a dent in a group's carbon impact and save money.

That being said, the OP's experience revealed that proper legal and financial planning is essential to avoid potential pitfalls.

Comments on the post varied, but most Redditors were appreciative of the OP's candor and empathetic to their troubles.

"There are ways to do it but it takes a lot of planning and legal work," a user shared after expressing condolences to the OP. "Starting an LLC to buy the property and clearly defining how people will join and leave … needs to be worked out."

"The best way to end a friendship is to move in with them or start a business with them," another Redditor offered.

While that might not be everyone's experience, the OP's tale reinforces that it's better to protect yourself than roll the dice on a tricky living arrangement with others.

