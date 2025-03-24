New homeowner shares breathtaking look at remote off-grid cabin in high country: 'This is what dreams are made of'

Off-grid homes are becoming increasingly popular as people look to live self-sufficiently and more sustainably.

Building an off-grid lifestyle can be as cheap or expensive as you make it. One new cabin owner showed how to keep costs down by posting about their off-grid lifestyle on Reddit, sharing pictures of their shack in Washington state.

The small shack is only accessible by snowmobile in the winter, and the owners power it using a portable battery. The pictures show the cabin nestled among the trees in the snow and the view across the land from the top of the property.

Living off-grid can have a number of benefits. First and foremost is the huge long-term savings you can pocket. While the initial costs can be high, people save a lot in the long run on utility bills while also reducing their reliance on dirty energy sources like coal and gas. This helps limit the amount of pollution released by our homes, leading to a cooler and cleaner future for the planet.

Off-grid homes are usually powered by renewable energy sources like solar power that not only reduce costs but also make them self-sufficient, keeping the lights on during extreme weather events and power outages.

Off-grid living also helps people establish a connection with nature that perhaps wasn't there before. Lots of people who choose to live off-grid grow their own food and spend more time outdoors, which has been shown to have a positive effect on people's physical and mental health.

The cabin owner in this post was really happy with their new build and shared additional pictures showing the inside of the cabin and the building process.

"This is what dreams are made of - well done," wrote one commenter in reply.

"This is so awesome!!" another added. "I love WA state."

