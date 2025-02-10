  • Home Home

Expert shares why more 'ordinary' people are learning to live off-grid: 'It can make a massive difference'

"They want to be able to confidently deal with the power being off for anything from a day up to a week."

by Leo Collis
The growing intensity of extreme weather events in Ireland is encouraging more people to learn how to live off the grid, according to one survivalist.

Shayne Phelan told the Irish Examiner that he has noticed those attending his survival courses are increasingly "ordinary" people who previously lost their electricity or water supply in intense storms and want to learn skills for dealing with power outages.

Rising global temperatures are increasing the length, strength, and likelihood of extreme weather events. In January 2025, for example, Storm Éowyn brought winds to Ireland that climbed to 114 miles per hour, according to the BBC. As many as 285,000 households lost power.

The Examiner noted that, in addition to not being able to turn the lights on, some households access water from their own well, but without electricity to power the water pump, they were left high and dry.

Of the changing profile of people taking his courses, Phelan said: "They are now predominantly ordinary people who want to understand the basics needed to survive being off-grid due to the growing number of storms hitting Ireland. They want to be able to confidently deal with the power being off for anything from a day up to a week."

Meanwhile, the owner of portable power station supplier Off Grid Ireland has also noticed a shift in demand.

Christine McNally told the Examiner that the increasing instances of power cuts in the country are encouraging people to invest in more heavy-duty equipment to get them through the worst of storms.

"If you're in an area where the Electricity Supply Board can't get to and you've got a little unit that you can power a light and even your WiFi, it can make a massive difference," she said.

It's not just in Ireland where people are getting more prepared for the impact of intense storms. In the United States — especially areas prone to hurricanes, wildfires, and snow storms — people are turning to online prepper communities for survival tips and tricks.

Some of the advice includes having a go-bag prepared, putting together portable first aid kits, keeping supplies of long-lasting food and fresh water, and learning how to grow your own produce.

