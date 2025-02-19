  • Home Home

Homeowner shares stunning photos of off-grid Alaskan cabin: 'My jealousy is acting up right now'

by Kristen Lawrence
Photos of a beautiful off-grid Alaskan cabin that looks like it's straight out of a postcard have sparked envy among commenters in the r/OffGrid subreddit. 

The homeowner shared a handful of summer and winter photos from their "serenity spot," as they called it, which showed the home nestled deep in the Alaskan wilderness with breathtaking views of snow-capped mountains in the background. 

"My remote home in interior Alaska. Solo for 10-plus years now. Hopefully this will provide some motivation to others that want to go off-grid," the original poster wrote. 

The views and isolation are undoubtedly the best part, but the fact that the OP produces all their energy with solar and wind power comes in at a close second. The photos show two vertical and four horizontal solar panels installed on the cabin, along with a small wind turbine. Silicon gel batteries that can withstand extremely cold temperatures store extra electricity.

Needless to say, many commenters wanted to pack up and live the pioneer life after seeing the photos. 

"My jealousy is acting up right now," one person said

"I appreciate the lack of neighbors. Nearest neighbors to my property, 30 miles. Nearest neighbors to your property, 300 miles? I've been outdone and one-upped before I even started!" another shared

Living off-grid means you don't have to worry about paying a mortgage (in many cases) or water and electric bills, saving thousands of dollars per year. It's also much better for the planet since self-sufficient living requires far fewer resources compared to traditional urban and suburban lifestyles. 

The OP said the vertical panels work like a charm in the winter, and the abundant sunshine in summer makes up for the drop in efficiency due to how the panels are positioned. 

For their water needs, they use a water catchment system in the summer and cut through lake ice in the winter. They said they sometimes melt snow for water as a backup, but that's usually a last resort. 

According to the Energy Information Administration, most rural Alaskans rely on diesel-fueled generators to get electricity, creating planet-warming gases and releasing harmful pollutants into the air, which contributes to lung and heart problems. Since the OP uses solar and wind power for energy, they're benefiting the environment and their health while saving tons of money on fuel. 

Even if they lost power during extreme weather, the OP's batteries would kick in and provide power for critical needs such as heating and cooking. 

While living off-grid isn't for everyone, it's nice to know it's possible, even in the most remote corners of the Earth. 

"Stunning. The winter one looks like a Christmas card," one person complimented

"Beautiful!!! Jealous as hell and one day dream to have a place like this," another said

