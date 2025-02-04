Homeowner stuns with beautiful off-grid home built in the Alaskan wilderness: 'It was my dream'

  • Home Home

An overhead shot of the property shows that the only neighbors are trees.

by Leo Collis
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Redditor generated no shortage of jealousy after sharing pictures of their off-grid cabin in Alaska.

In the comments section, the original poster detailed how the elegant cabin was built "on the spot" with little prior planning. They also said the property uses solar energy for power, a well for water, and a septic tank for sewage. 

While the cabin seems idyllic, it's not without its challenges. In response to one user's praise and admiration, the OP said that "it was my dream" but that reality is starting to kick in.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Now living in the woods is getting rough, especially in winter," they said.

Alaska is famous for its long winters, so ensuring the cabin is well insulated is essential for keeping valuable heat from escaping. While the OP didn't share whether they have a heating system, the cabin does seem to have a small chimney, suggesting they might have a coal- or log-burning fire.

They could also use electric heaters, but with solar energy as their main source of power, this option would require a large number of panels or lots of battery storage. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

All challenges aside, the cabin and the surrounding area are absolutely stunning. An overhead shot of the property shows that the only neighbors are trees. 

Being immersed in nature is one of the main benefits of this lifestyle. Interacting with nature and walking in woodlands can reduce stress, increase clarity of thought, and encourage exercise. 

Meanwhile, not having access to the energy grid means you don't utilize power that has likely been created using dirty fuel sources, leading to a more sustainable lifestyle.

When extreme weather hits, the OP won't have to worry about the grid going down, as those panels will keep the lights on. That's not to mention the savings on energy bills.

"God what a beaut!" one commenter said, while another added, "That is very sweet."

