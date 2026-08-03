Amazon-sold heated blankets are recalled after 27 fires, 15 injuries

Octrot sold these blankets for over four years before the recall.

A blanket should make a home feel cozy and comfortable.

Anyone with an Octrot heated throw or blanket that they bought from Amazon, however, should know that there are recalls for those blankets. The recall came after hundreds of reports of dangerous malfunctions, including dozens of fires and multiple injuries.

What happened?

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recalled Octrot electrical sherpa throws and blankets were available on Amazon from August 2021 until December 2025 and generally cost about $40 to $60.

They were sold in five sizes and several color combinations. Each one has a white controller with five heat settings, and the controller cord connects at the bottom through an area with either two or four small holes.

If you still have the packaging, the model numbers included in this recall are OCT-5060, OCT-5062, OCT-6248, OCT-7284, and OCT-8490.

Before the recall, Octrot's manufacturer received 555 complaints involving blankets or throws that were smoking, sparking, or melting, according to the CPSC. Those incidents included 27 fires and 15 injuries from burns or electrical shocks.

Why is this concerning?

No one should have to worry about bodily harm while relaxing. While recalls like this one can keep people safer, they usually happen because other people were already hurt by the recalled products. And it's even more concerning that Octrot sold these blankets for over four years before the recall.

This is yet another reason why safety standards and product testing are important. They can ensure consumer safety, and they can reduce the waste that throwing out defective products creates.

What can I do?

If you have one of these recalled Octrot heated throws or blankets, stop using it now. Unplug it, and don't donate it or give it to someone else.

To get a full refund, the recall notice said consumers should unplug the item, cut the electrical cord in half, email a photo of the cut cord to OctrotRecall@gmail.com, and then throw the product away.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.