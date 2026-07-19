US recall issued for Flaunt MagSafe battery charger after 5 fires, 2 burn injuries

Flaunt is recalling its MagSafe battery chargers after multiple units reportedly overheated, caught fire, and left two people with burns, according to NewsNation.

What happened?

The recall covers the Flaunt MagSafe Battery Charger, model E33A, a portable lithium-ion device that measures about 3 by 2 by 0.25 inches, weighs about 3.2 ounces, and comes in melon, black, lavender, and white.

Five overheating and ignition incidents have been reported to the Consumer Product Safety Commission. Two of those incidents involved people who were burned.

Flaunt sold the chargers on flauntcases.com from May 2024 through April 2025. To spot a recalled unit, check the back for the model number, the front right side for the engraved "Flaunt" name, and the front for a circular button.

Owners of these chargers should power down the device right away and reach out to Flaunt to arrange a refund.

Why does it matter?

Portable chargers have become an everyday essential for many people, especially travelers and anyone who relies on a phone throughout the day. But that convenience can quickly become a serious safety issue when a lithium-ion battery overheats.

Battery packs prone to catching fire can injure users, damage homes, and create hazards in cars, offices, and luggage.

NewsNation also noted an April 2025 recall involving Casely Wireless Portable Power Banks, which regulators said could overheat and catch fire.

In one of the Casely incidents that NewsNation cited, a recalled charger that was sitting on the lap of a 75-year-old New Jersey woman exploded and caught fire, leaving her with burns severe enough that she later died from her injuries. NewsNation also described a separate case in which a recalled charger burst into flames as a passenger charged her phone during a flight, leaving her with first-degree burns.

What can I do?

Anyone who has a Flaunt charger should stop using it immediately. Continuing to charge, store, or carry a faulty battery pack raises the risk of overheating or fire.

Next, confirm whether it matches the recalled version. Look for model number E33A on the back, the engraved "Flaunt" name on the front right side, and one of the listed color options.

Disposal takes extra care, too. Skip the trash, curbside recycling, or the used-battery recycling boxes often found in retail and home improvement stores.

Instead, the recall notice recommends dropping off the battery pack at a local hazardous waste site, which reduces the risk of a fire during storage, transport, or processing. The recall notice recommends that disposal method.

Watch portable power banks for unusual heat, swelling, smoke, or a burning smell, and stop using them immediately if any of those signs appear.

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