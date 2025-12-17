Shopper baffled after making upsetting discovery in HomeGoods dumpster: 'It's truly disgusting'

"Why on Earth would this go in a dumpster?"

Americans throw out a lot of essential supplies every year. One TikToker shared how dumpster diving helped them get discarded blankets and towels to people in need. While many celebrated the TikToker's finds, others were angry over the unnecessary waste.

What's happening?

Dailydumpsterdive (@dailydumpsterdive) said they had their "best dumpster dive so far" at a HomeGoods. They revealed a massive haul of towels, blankets, and comforter sets, among other products, from brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Rachel Zoe.

"We actually pulled out two times the amount of this," the poster said.

However, they shared that an unhoused person stopped by during the dive, and they made sure he received blankets and other items he needed.

"Companies would rather throw away than give to the needy. It's truly disgusting," a commenter wrote.

Why is this important?

Essentials such as blankets, towels, clothing, and toiletries are in high demand at shelters — and as Dailydumpsterdive's video demonstrates, there is plenty to go around.





"Why on Earth would this go in a dumpster and not a local women's shelter or DV shelter?" one person asked, to which Dailydumpsterdive replied: "I'm going to make that happen!"

However, when businesses damage or discard merchandise, they keep perfectly good products out of the hands of people who need them, contributing to higher costs for consumers. This waste ends up in our already overcrowded landfills, generating massive amounts of planet-warming methane and noxious air pollutants.

While the U.S. accounts for approximately 4% of the world's population, it produces more than 12% of the world's trash, according to the 2025 edition of Trash in America.

Is HomeGoods doing anything about this?

HomeGoods says on its website that it aims to divert 85% of operational waste from landfills by 2027. As a longtime partner of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, it also participates in charitable fundraising efforts and has provided festive holiday decor for patient housing.

It's not clear why this TikToker's local HomeGoods discarded so many essential supplies, but this isn't the first time the TJX-owned company has come under fire for trashing usable goods.

As it stands, HomeGoods sells many overstock goods from other retailers at discounted prices, and The Cool Down couldn't find any information about direct donations.

What's being done about unnecessary waste more broadly?

Martie sells overstock essentials at up to 80% off their retail price, helping to keep items out of landfills and saving consumers money on everyday goods.

Recycling rewards programs from Trashie and major retailers such as Best Buy are encouraging more sustainable end-of-life e-waste management. You can also cut down on material waste by supporting circular brands and ditching single-use plastic products.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.