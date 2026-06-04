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More than 10,400 Raymour & Flanigan sofas and recliners recalled after smoking and fire incidents

The pieces feature motorized headrest and lumbar adjustments and built-in USB and wireless charging capabilities.

by Curtis Deacon
A hand presses a button on the armrest of a black leather recliner chair.

Photo Credit: iStock

Some powered sofas manufactured in China and Cambodia and imported into the U.S. are facing a recall after reports of smoking, burning, and even fires. 

According to a release from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves powered living room furniture made by Zhejiang Mingrui Furniture Co. Ltd., also known as Joy Furniture, that was imported and sold in the U.S. by Raymour & Flanigan.

The recall covers two furniture collections: a medium-gray set and a brown set, each consisting of a sofa, loveseat, and recliner. The affected pieces feature motorized headrests and lumbar adjustments, pillowed armrests, extra-padded seating, and built-in USB and wireless charging capabilities.

The company says it received 41 reports involving smoke, burning, or electrical odors. Two of those incidents became fires, though no injuries have been reported.

The furniture was sold through Raymour & Flanigan stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. One the collections, Talan, was available from January 2024 to March 2026. The other collection, Royce, was sold from May 2025 to mid-May of this year.

According to the report, consumers should avoid using the power recliner switch on the affected furniture and unplug the power cord immediately.

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"The power switch on the sofa, loveseat, or recliner can malfunction and overheat posing a risk of serious injury from a fire hazard," the CPSC warned in its recall notice.

Owners can visit Joy Furniture's warranty service to participate in the recall. The company says it is offering a free upgraded replacement power recliner switch for the sofa, loveseat, and recliner.

An authorized technician will be scheduled to perform the repair in the consumer's home.

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