Furious tenant discovers their landlord's total negligence after being fined by gas company: 'He's a slumlord'

"This seems crazy to me, and I'm pissed."

A frustrated tenant's viral Reddit post has sparked widespread outrage online, exposing a shocking act of landlord negligence.

The post, which gained traction on r/legaladvice, detailed how a tenant discovered — six months into their lease — that their landlord had built a wall over the gas meter.

In the Reddit post, the tenant explained that their gas company contacted them, demanding access to the meter. Only then did they realize the obstruction had been in place since before they moved in. Despite explaining the situation, the landlord refused to remove the wall, and the gas company insisted it was the tenant's responsibility, charging them $100 per month until the issue was resolved.

"This seems crazy to me and I'm pissed to be charged for a situation I have absolutely no control over," the original poster said.

A follow-up post revealed that after taking legal advice from commenters, the tenant filed a complaint with the Department of Buildings. Inspectors uncovered major violations, and with legal help, the tenant got the wall removed, avoided a $7,500 charge, and legally broke their lease to move to a better home.

The post resonated with renters across the country, with many sharing their own horror stories about landlords neglecting basic maintenance and safety concerns. Some commenters voiced support, advising the tenant to document everything and consider legal action.

"You should be super pissed," one user wrote.

Beyond the personal frustration, the story raises larger issues about landlord accountability and the challenges tenants face in advocating for eco-friendly, healthy, and money-saving home changes. In some cases, restrictive landlord rules can stifle renters' attempts to adopt sustainable practices, such as gardening, recycling, or using clotheslines to dry laundry.

For renters who wish to work with their landlord or HOA on eco-friendly improvements, TCD's HOA guide offers practical tips for navigating these conversations and advocating for change.

Redditors voiced their outrage and expressed solidarity with the tenant.

One user said, "As a tenant in NYC, I'm not shocked by this at all."

"I hope the DOB shuts this … down," added another. "I am so sick of greedy losers posing as landlords." "The thug should be arrested and charged with endangering the lives of people," one enraged comment read. "He's not a landlord, he's a slumlord."

