Tenant outraged after new landlord says they must pay for basic amenity: 'It's going to be up to you'

Despite the pervasive issues with curbside recycling, such as confusion about what can be recycled and the high costs, it is still worth the effort to keep as many items out of landfills as possible.

Research shows that approximately 79% of Americans have residential curbside recycling, according to Domtar. However, recycling access varies in other parts of the world and based on where you live.

A Redditor in the U.K. posted a question to r/LegalAdviceUK about not being provided with a recycling bin at a newly rented flat.

"I contacted the letting agency, and in response they just provided a link to the council website where you can request new bins and said I could get one at my own expense," wrote the original poster.

Then, the renter contacted the Enfield Council to inquire if the landlord was legally obligated to provide a recycling bin.

The renter wrote: "They did they couldn't comment on any legal responsibilities but that every property needs to get recycling facilities if they don't have them."

The renter would have to pay £70 (the equivalent of nearly $90) to purchase a bin. So, the renter made the post seeking any laws or regulations requiring the letting agency to provide one at their expense.

If people who wanted to recycle had reasonable access to do so, curbside recycling programs would be more successful and effective. With better recycling access, harmful waste can be kept out of landfills, and levels of toxic methane gas in the air contributing to our planet's overheating can be reduced.

More effective curbside recycling can also reduce the need to unnecessarily produce new materials that deplete limited resources while cutting the demand for plastic.

"I'd say it's going to be up to you," a Redditor wrote in the post's comments.

Another Reddit user commented: "I know someone in that council and they charge for all bins, even if stolen."

"If you do end up paying for it, make sure you take it with you," recommended another Redditor.

