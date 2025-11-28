Homeowner sparks outrage online after sharing photos of neighbor's destructive actions: 'Ridiculous'

"As a responsible homeowner, you have got to research."

One story about a beloved tree roughly chopped by a neighbor has the internet riled up.

In a post shared to r/arborists, a user posted photos of a 25-year-old oak tree that was hacked by a neighbor on one side (the side branching over the property line). The tree, which the homeowner said was planted by their daughter from an acorn she picked up as a child, was a sentimental part of their property.

"We explained the significance of the tree but my arrogant neighbor doesn't like the leaves falling in their yard," the post explained.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The homeowner added that their neighborhood had already lost over half its trees during Hurricane Sandy, and few residents had replanted. "Destroying any healthy tree that is left is ridiculous," they said.

The post got plenty of attention, with some commenters empathizing and others pointing out that planting that close to the property line could create future issues with neighbors.

"Shame you got a horrible neighbor," one commenter said.

Besides the fact that this tree is special for sentimental reasons, removing or damaging mature trees can have negative effects on the neighborhood. Trees provide cooling shade and lower urban heat island effects — meaning homeowners save money on the A/C during hotter months. They're also helpful habitats for wildlife and pollinators, which protect our food supply. Plus, trees help manage stormwater runoff.

Anyone looking for similar benefits can also consider rewilding their yard. By replacing turf with native plants, clover, and buffalo grass — and using eco-friendly techniques like xeriscaping — homeowners can save money and time. Native plants are designed to thrive without much human intervention. They help control invasive plants, improve soil health, and preserve local biodiversity.

Commenters chimed in with their opinions.

As one put it, "Didn't realize until I was an adult that some people despise trees."

Another added: "I have no trees unfortunately and the neighbors trees are not near our lawn and I still have to rake every year. They didn't fix anything."

Still, other commenters pointed out the problems that can arise by planting large trees so close to the property line.

One said: "As a responsible homeowner, you have GOT TO research the mature size of a tree before planting it. … If they had measured out where to plant the acorn so the tree would be fully on their property, it could have been protected."

