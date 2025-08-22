Homeowner shares simple hack for removing stains using common household materials: 'Love this'

You're busy, your whites look tired, and you don't want your bathroom to smell like a pool. I get it. Here's a quick fix you can mix in while your coffee brews.

According to TikTok, creator Kelli (@thats_us02) walked viewers through a super simple spray that works as a pre-stain booster for white clothes and a bathroom cleaner. She opened with, "Hey y'all," then promised a recipe for non-toxic bleach using stuff you likely have at home.



The scoop

In the clip, the creator advised viewers that a spray bottle would be needed.

For the mixture, she started with one-and-a-half cups of water, a cup of peroxide, and three tablespoons of lemon juice.

The caption noted that ideal uses for the spray include "pre-stain spray for white clothing or cleaning bathrooms."

How it's helping

This saves a trip to the store. It saves money by using pantry and medicine cabinet basics. It also cuts the strong fumes you get with chlorine bleach.

There's a home angle that helps the planet, too. When you mix your own cleaners, you reuse the same bottle and reduce plastic garbage around the house. You also skip extra packaging and one-off specialty products. If you like citrus cleaners, you can make a peel-and-vinegar mix at home.

If you prefer a lemon-based spray, you can keep it simple and skip harsh additives. And if you scorched a stainless steel pan, there's an easy method that brings back the shine without buying another heavy-duty product. You can also find helpful tips to get creative with natural cleaning products and simple actions to use them day to day.

How to use it

The creator kept the usage simple, too. "You can spray on your clothes," she said, adding, "you need your white clothes." She encouraged folks to test it as a pre-treatment or in the bathroom and adjust as needed.

What everyone's saying

Viewers liked the straightforward mix and the low cost.

"Love this I'll have to give it a try," said one user.

Another exclaimed, "Ohhh cool!"

And another user said, "I'm going to try this! Great tip."

