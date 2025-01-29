Teacher puts on one-of-a-kind show with students at school event: 'I just supply the materials, and they do the rest'

"It's amazing to combine my two passions — fashion and education."

An elementary school gave students a chance to flex their creative muscles, culminating in a one-of-its-kind fashion show demonstrating important lessons about style and sustainability.

As detailed by 2 News Nevada, teacher Dayna Haley teaches young learners at Carson City's Jacks Valley Elementary School about the perks of upcycling and recycling. Her "No-Sew Fashion" class also encourages them to think about where their clothes come from, sparking discussions about the hidden dangers of fast fashion.

As Earth.org notes, the average American discards more than 81 pounds of clothing every year, with consumers wearing a garment as few as seven times before tossing it. A fast-fashion sector devoted to mass-producing poor-quality items at a low price point contributes to this wasteful cycle that harms both consumers' wallets and the environment.

As it stands, fast fashion is the second-most polluting industry worldwide. However, many shoppers are beginning to realize fast fashion's negative impact on their bottom lines — not to mention the planet's health. And they're not afraid to showcase their stylish and money-saving hacks, from visible mending to secondhand shopping to stain-hiding tips.

The "No-Sew Fashion" class brought eco-friendly concepts like these into the classroom, inviting students to develop their artistic skills and business acumen by repurposing gently worn clothing (as the class name suggests, students don't need to sew).

After completing their vision boards, the students made their projects come to life, and they showcased their upcycled creations at a school fashion show. Later, they sold their garments and accessories at a pop-up shop attended by their peers, families, and school staff.

"This exploration has been so heartwarming and fulfilling, seeing students take an idea, get creative, and run with it. I just supply the materials, and they do the rest. It's amazing to combine my two passions — fashion and education," Haley told 2 News Nevada.

