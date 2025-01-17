Here's how to earn major rewards just by cleaning out your closet: 'It's kind of addictive'

"I just filled and sent off my second Take Back Bag."

If your closet is overflowing with clothes, it may be time to start thinking about decluttering your wardrobe.

Cleaning out your closet may not sound like a fun way to spend your time, but Trashie's Take Back Bag, a clothing recycling and rewards program, provides a unique service to make it worth your while. It offers $30 in rewards for every bag of clothing you recycle with the company.

How does Trashie work?

There's a reason designer Sheridan Davenport (@sherdavenport) called it "the easiest way to recycle clothes."

In a video posted to Instagram, Sheridan explained how the program works and how users can start benefiting from Trashie's rewards program.









When you're ready to recycle your clothes, order one of Trashie's Take Back Bags. Once you receive the bag, fill it with the old clothes, shoes, towels, or bedsheets you want to get rid of. Then, all you have to do is send the bag back to Trashie, which will recycle the items and give you access to its rewards program, which provides deals and discounts on brands such as Regal, Petco, Caraway, and Lowe's.

"I just filled and sent off my second Take Back Bag," wrote one user in the comments of Sheridan's video. "It's kind of addictive."

Why should I recycle my clothes?

According to Trashie, every bag of textiles sent back to the company saves up to 15 pounds of waste from being sent to a landfill and diverts 150 pounds of planet-warming carbon dioxide from entering Earth's atmosphere.

With over 101 million tons of textile waste sent to landfills every year, every pound of clothing that can be saved helps our planet, especially considering that the number is estimated to jump to 148 million tons by 2030.

While clothes made of materials such as linen or cotton can decompose in a few weeks or months, synthetic fabrics made from plastics can take over 200 years to break down, according to The Slow Label. To make matters worse, textiles emit methane gas and toxic chemicals and dyes into the atmosphere, soil, and water as they decompose, per RoadRunner.

Are there similar programs to Trashie?

Trashie is just one of many companies trying to make a difference in the amount of waste being sent to landfills.

Online clothing resale platforms such as eBay, Poshmark, Mercari, ThredUp, and Depop also help people who want to get rid of their old clothes while aiding our planet and making a quick buck.

