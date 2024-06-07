Homeowner shares incredible progress photos after removing lawn: 'This is inspirational'

Their water bills are lower, and they don't need as many costly fertilizer treatments or toxic weed killers.

Removing traditional turf grass and replacing it with native plants takes some work at first and then a little time to grow, but this Reddit user shared how beautiful the payoff can be.

In their post in the r/NoLawns subreddit, the user shared two photos of lush greenery and blooming flowers. They wrote, "Year 2 of no lawn front yard."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The first photo was taken from farther out, showing a variety of low-water native plants on either side of a brick walkway, setting an idyllic scene. In the second photo, we see a close-up of brilliant, colorful flower blooms waiting for pollinators to arrive. The OP wrote, "Yarrow and Rock Purslane in full bloom now."

The Reddit user explained that after hiring someone to remove their lawn, they had native plants and low-water plants installed in April 2023. A year later, the plants have filled in nicely, and the flowers are blossoming.

Rewilding your yard requires some time and effort up front, but the rewards can be great. Not only is this Reddit user's front lawn now colorful and vibrant, but it also requires less maintenance and water. Compared to those with traditional turf lawns, consumers with native-plant lawns save both time and money.

Their water bills are lower, and they don't need as many costly fertilizer treatments or toxic weed killers. These same benefits are available to those with natural lawns as well. Switching from turf grass to an alternative such as clover or buffalo grass can save time and money, even if only for part of your lawn.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Native plants and natural lawns also greatly benefit the environment. They help reduce water consumption and create a healthy ecosystem for pollinators including bees and butterflies. When we help pollinators, we, in turn, protect our own food supply.

Commenters were enthusiastic with their support of this yard transformation.

"This is inspirational!" one user said.

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Another wrote, "This is #goals for sure!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.