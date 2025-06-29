  • Home Home

Homeowner shares surprising benefits of next-gen landscaping equipment: 'Honestly a selling point'

by Geri Mileva
Photo Credit: Depositphotos.com

A Reddit user shared a surprising perk of switching to an electric mower with a built-in flashlight: being able to mow the lawn at night without waking up the neighborhood.

A homeowner posted a photo of their electric mower in the r/egopowerplus subreddit. "Any night mowers out there?" they wrote in the caption. The mower's built-in flashlight effectively illuminates the grass for nighttime mowing.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post gained attention for sparking a discussion about the perks of upgrading to electric yard tools such as mowers, from cutting costs to reducing air and noise pollution.

Although they cost more upfront, homeowners can save money over time by avoiding fuel costs and replacing batteries, which typically cost $100 to $300, every few years.

Switching to an electric mower also offers health benefits. Electric mowers don't produce toxic fumes, which contribute to air pollution and have been linked to health risks such as leukemia, lymphoma, and other cancers.

They also reduce noise pollution, avoiding the risks of hearing loss tied to gas-powered models. Gas-powered mowers' noise levels can reach 85 to 90 decibels, while electric mowers reach only 75 to 80. Electric mowers are about as quiet as a washing machine or dishwasher.

Upgrading to electric appliances and tools such as mowers is an easy way to cut fuel costs and reduce heat-trapping pollution at home. Others include using solar panels, which can help slash energy bills and bring costs down to almost $0.

EnergySage offers a free service for comparing quotes from vetted local installers, saving up to $10,000 on solar installations. Meanwhile, Palmetto's LightReach program provides a leasing option, allowing customers to lock in low energy rates and install solar panels without a down payment.

While opting for solar panels can result in long-term savings, smaller changes such as using electric yard tools can make a difference in energy consumption and household routines, reducing your home's overall pollution output.

Commenters talked about how much quieter electric mowers are.

One Redditor noted that they use their electric mower during their child's daytime naps. "Was honestly a selling point [with] me having a kid," they wrote.

"Neighbors have advised how quiet my [Ego] is and it doesn't bother them when I mow late as they cannot hear it inside their house," another Redditor said.

