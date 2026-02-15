Homeowner outraged as thoughtless neighbor destroys property: 'I've told this lady multiple times to stop'

"I'm sick of people thinking they can do whatever they want."

This neighbor's actions are crossing the line — literally.

A desperate homeowner asked Redditors for help dealing with a nightmare neighbor who keeps driving onto their lawn.

"This neighbor uses my lawn to get onto her own lawn, causing damage to my yard," they explained.

Despite multiple complaints and a clearly established property line, the neighbor won't take no for an answer and continues to drive across the Redditor's grass.

"I've told this lady multiple times to stop," the Redditor continued. "I've told her landlord about it too. I'm taking them to small claims court and they can pay for my fence."

If installing a fence directly on the property line, both neighbors usually contribute to the cost as the fence is shared. But if the neighbor refuses to pay, the homeowner can sue for the neighbor's share of the cost.

While driving over grass once is unlikely to cause long-term damage, repeatedly driving over a lawn can lead to soil compaction and contamination, torn roots, and dead grass. With enough evidence, the neighbor could also be held liable for damages to the yard.

Unfortunately, many homeowners find themselves eventually encountering a nightmare neighbor. From leaving out garbage and inconsiderate parking jobs to illegally cutting down trees and poisoning gardens, nightmare neighbors can be a discouraging barrier to upgrading and enjoying your home.

If you're in a similar situation with your neighbor, landlord, or HOA, don't give up — there are plenty of ways to make money-saving home upgrades that'll protect your peace, privacy, and the planet.

Commenters suggested installing a fence and a camera, as well as properly documenting any evidence.

"Please get a fence if you can," one user urged.

"Get a nannycam put in the window or a ring cam to get any footage of her tampering with [the fence]," another Redditor recommended.

"I'm sick of people thinking they can do whatever they want," a third commenter said. "Don't you see the property line? Ugh."

