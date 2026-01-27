Homeowner stunned after neighbor sneaks onto property to commit destructive act: 'We know they saw the camera'

Neighborly tension came to a poisonous head in a post on r/treelaw.

A homeowner shared their plight with the online forum after discovering their neighbor snuck onto their property and killed their shrub with toxic chemicals of some kind, burning nearby bush leaves and surrounding grass. The sabotage was allegedly done in an effort to get a better view of the water, according to comments by the OP.

Opting to avoid confrontation, it was decided to buy a nine-foot-tall native tree to take the dead shrub's place. The neighbors, not afraid of confrontation, asked why the tree was being planted. The OP explained that their shrub died, so the tree was being planted for privacy. The neighbors were quick to deny having anything to do with the dead plant, which seemed like an odd reaction considering there was no accusation.

The OP decided to put up a camera to monitor any "future shenanigans."

"We know they saw the camera," the OP wrote in the caption, saying the crazy neighbor was captured giving it a big middle finger. He added in the comments, "These entitled people think they can come onto my property and cut down/poison vegetation to improve their view. Unacceptable."

The post attracted all kinds of vengeful suggestions, including planting a bamboo fence, which was quickly dismissed as "horrible advice."

"My response would have been, 'who said anything about the shrub being killed?'" one Redditor commented.

Another empathized, "My neighbor sprayed my shrub with roundup."

"Call your insurance company," a third suggested.

Friction with neighbors is a tale as old as time — particularly when it comes to climate-friendly decisions like landscaping. All too often, sabotage takes the place of healthy communication, and things can escalate to legal action very quickly.

Better safe than sorry, security and surveillance cameras have become crucial in these unfortunate instances. Case in point, a Philadelphia homeowner caught their neighbor illegally slicing down their tree on camera. A garden box was trampled over during a neighborhood brawl, and because the altercation was recorded, they were able to press charges. Camera footage has also shocked homeowners, like the one who found out their "amicable" neighbor had trespassed and ripped up tree saplings for seemingly no reason at all.

Gardening is great for physical and mental health. Trees and bushes are vital to clean air, soil, and water as they're natural filters. They take carbon and other pollutants from the air and release oxygen. They also help minimize noise and provide sources of shade, reducing urban heat island effects and regulating temperatures. All of this minimizes home energy costs and increases property values.

