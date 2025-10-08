  • Home Home

Neighborhood outraged over selfish homeowner's destructive act: 'It's a felony'

Hundreds of commenters chimed in.

by Beth Newhart
Hundreds of commenters chimed in.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Trees are incredibly important to the well-being of communities and environment, but unfortunately, people don't always respect them. That's why we have strict laws in place to protect trees and landowners affected by intentional tree damage.

On the subreddit r/treelaw, a Reddit user posted about a homeowner in Idaho who illegally cut down or damaged up to 45 trees on another neighbor's property to make way for a riverfront water view. They included photos of the before and after. 

Hundreds of commenters chimed in.
Photo Credit: Reddit
Hundreds of commenters chimed in.
Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster said they sliced through a fence and used a quiet electric saw to cut down "more than 30 fully grown Ponderosa Pines and halfway [cut] through another 15 that now have to be removed."

"It's a felony. Sheriff's Department has investigated and is submitting report to prosecutor. The guy might want to try to settle out of court," they said.

Dealing with neighbors is certainly one of the most difficult parts of being a homeowner. It's in your best interest to try to get along with the people you live closest to, but it's not always possible. 

Disagreements with neighbors over trees blocking views, property lines, and other landscaping issues can all act as barriers for homeowners trying to implement climate-friendly solutions. 

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save 30% on bestselling wellness products during Prime Big Deal Days

Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers.

Plus, during Prime Big Deal Days you’ll save 30% off women’s probiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more.

Learn more

Hundreds of commenters chimed in on the issue, offering advice to the OP such as avoiding settlement, hiring a team of lawyers and arborists to estimate the damage, and possibly constructing something on the property that would still block the neighbor's view.  

"Neighbors might lose their property with the fine they're about to get hit with," one user said.

"You're gonna want to get a certified arborist out there ASAP to do an assessment. They will help compute an appropriate dollar amount," another user commented.

"Hope it was worth the cost because it ain't gonna be cheap," a commenter said.

"Use the payday to build an enormously tall [view-blocking] fence," another user said.

Do you think your city has good air quality?

Definitely 🥰

Somewhat 😮‍💨

Depends on the time of year 😷

Not at all 🤢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x