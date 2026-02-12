Homeowner frustrated by repeated issues with nightmare neighbor: 'I don't see any solution'

"You have to take her AND her landlord to court."

This homeowner is fed up with their nightmare neighbor.

A frustrated homeowner shared a rant on Reddit after struggling with a nuisance of a neighbor for years.

"This post is more or less just to vent, because I don't see any solution," they wrote.

According to the Redditor, the neighbor left garbage out, moved the survey stakes, poisoned plants with weed killer, and made several false reports to the city. The homeowner has tried just about everything — security cameras, a police report, and even a cease and desist — to no avail.

Discouraged by the lack of consequences, the Redditor asked, "Would it be worth bringing a lawyer into the picture and trying to sue her?"

It's likely you'll have a nightmare neighbor at one point in your life, but hopefully not to this extent. Loud parties and inconsiderate actions are one thing, but trespassing, violence, and vandalism are another.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

One homeowner put up a camera and caught their neighbor dumping toxic chemicals on their native shrubbery. Another homeowner discovered their neighbor was going out of their way to litter beer cans onto their front porch.

Unfortunately, neighbors like those can prevent homeowners from enjoying their backyard in peace. If you have a nightmare neighbor, a lousy landlord, or a strict HOA, don't let it stop you from making money-saving, planet-friendly home upgrades, like upgrading to a native plant lawn or installing solar panels.

Commenters stressed the importance of documenting every encounter, especially if the homeowner wants to pursue any legal action.

"Document everything," one user urged. "Get additional cameras. Periodically move them around to the extent you can. If you can document damage, small claims court. Restraining order."

"You have to take her AND her landlord to court," another Redditor wrote. "Small claims court doesn't cost too much, and most people shape up just by being served the court papers."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



