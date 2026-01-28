Homeowner infuriated by neighbor after returning home to destroyed backyard: 'File a police report'

"This could be a very expensive 'mistake' by the neighbor."

Some people just can't handle the truth when it comes to land disputes. That sort of denial can lead to unfortunate incidents, as demonstrated by a Redditor's recent experience with their banana trees.

Their post on r/legaladvice revealed the damage done to their trees by the inconsiderate neighbor. The Redditor shared context, including that the trees initially were on the corner of both their yard and the neighbor's, near a lake, all on HOA land.

A month before the recent incident, a contractor took down the trees on the neighbor's property. Sensing the potential dangers, the OP huddled up with the neighbor and the man cutting down the trees to clarify that the remaining trees were on their side of the property line, and they didn't want them touched.

"Fast forward to today and he's back and has cut 15 of our 20 banana trees down and poured salt all over the roots and new sprouts which will kill the root system before we could stop them," the OP revealed.

At the core of the issue was the neighbor's refusal to believe that the trees were truly the OP's. The OP countered by citing their land survey that definitively showed they were. They reached out to the community to see what they should do next besides taking photos and informing the HOA.

The way forward was simple, according to the community.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

"File a police report for trespassing and vandalism," a user instructed. "I'd let her know that she needs to buy you some new banana trees or you are going to sue her."

The neighbor's response was predictably maddening. They apparently laughed and refused that request, per the OP. That sort of dismissive reaction indicates why many homeowners have to get the police, arborists, and the courts involved to get justice for overbearing neighbors.

Fortunately, the OP revealed they'd followed the advice of the community by filing a police report, speaking with an attorney, and seeking out an arborist. There was some debate over whether they should involve the HOA, with many insisting that it wasn't necessary.

Commenters were confident that the neighbor would learn a big lesson.

"Trees aren't cheap," one wrote. "This could be a very expensive 'mistake' by the neighbor."

"Similar thing happened to a friend's trees except they were 50+ year old oak trees," a user shared. "He was awarded around 10k per tree."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.