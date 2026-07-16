More than 75% of New York household power use went to cooling, setting up pricier bills

Many New Yorkers are expected to receive checks of up to $200.

For New York households that spent July blasting the AC, the next reminder of that heat may arrive as a higher electric bill.

Another bout of high temperatures was forecast this week, raising the prospect that the costly part of summer was far from over for many residents.

What's happening?

In the early July heat wave, cooling drove over three-quarters of household electricity use in the city, a level that could translate into steeper charges for Con Edison's 3.6 million customers in the five boroughs and Westchester County.

As The City Reporter detailed, state utility regulators had already cautioned customers about higher energy bills this summer. A typical electric bill has two main pieces: supply, which reflects the electricity used, and delivery, which pays for the infrastructure that carries power to homes and businesses.

"This summer has been especially brutal for all New Yorkers," Ian Donaldson of the Public Utility Law Project of New York said, per The City Reporter. "People oftentimes don't see the cost of a heat wave until a few weeks later when their bill comes."

Andrew Wang, CEO of Every Electric, told The City Reporter, "When you really feel like the AC is doubling your electricity bill, that's what's happening."

Why does it matter?

A summer spike in utility costs can hit hard for renters and families already stretched by high housing expenses. When extreme heat keeps cooling systems running longer and harder, staying comfortable can quickly become a budget problem.

For people thinking beyond this month's bill, heat pumps are significantly more energy-efficient than traditional HVAC systems and provide both heating and cooling in one unit. Tax credits, rebates, and low long-term operating costs can make the upgrade more affordable, and EnergySage's heat pump marketplace can help shoppers compare options.

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For small spaces or tight budgets, Merino offers single-room, ultra-efficient HVAC systems at a low price point.

What can I do?

Checking the supply portion of a utility bill is one possible way to find savings. Some customers can choose a third-party energy service company. "You can see savings by shopping around and getting a different rate for your electricity," Heather Nolen of the Association for Energy Affordability said, according to The City Reporter.

Other options include community solar, which lets renters and homeowners benefit from solar power without installing panels where they live. Con Ed also authorizes "smart usage" rewards programs that pay participants to reduce consumption during peak-demand periods, and some households may be eligible for monthly discounts.

New York recently expanded its Energy Affordability Program, and state officials say 1.5 million more households may qualify for savings without realizing it.

Not every form of help is still available, however. Funding has been exhausted for two major public programs that offered free air conditioners this summer, though customers remain protected from service shutoffs for nonpayment during periods of extreme heat. Many New Yorkers are also expected to receive checks of up to $200 through a $1 billion state relief program.

Homeowners interested in larger long-term bill reductions can also use EnergySage, a free solar quotes comparison tool. For shoppers comparing heating and cooling upgrades, EnergySage's heat pump marketplace is another place to start. With EnergySage's help, the average person can get nearly $10,000 in incentives for a solar purchase and installation.

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