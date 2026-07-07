Amid New York's heat wave, 1.5 million more households could shave hundreds off utility bills

Residents should contact their utility provider to check whether their account is already enrolled.

With hot weather driving up electricity use across New York, alongside the rest of the nation, state officials say many eligible households still are not getting enough help on their utility bills.

The state now estimates about 1.5 million additional households that qualify for monthly bill discounts, which can add up to several hundred dollars a year, have not enrolled for them.

What's happening?

Governor Kathy Hochul is asking New Yorkers to check whether they can receive assistance through the state's Energy Affordability Program and its enhanced version (EAP and EEAP), which reduce monthly electric or gas costs for qualifying households.

And the enrollment gap remains large. Information published by WNY Papers says the New York state government estimates roughly 1.5 million eligible households have not signed up, even though the two programs already provide more than half a billion dollars a year in discounts to about 1 million households.

According to the governor's office, traditional EAP is offered by major electric and natural gas utilities to residential customers who receive HEAP or public assistance.

Households may also be able to qualify by showing they participate in programs such as SNAP or Medicaid.

Starting in January of this year, the EEAP expansion allowed more lower-income New Yorkers to qualify based on state or area median income, depending on their utility, even if they do not meet the rules for traditional EAP, per WNY Papers.

Discount amounts vary by utility and income bracket but can total several hundred dollars annually.

Why does it matter?

Running an air conditioner for longer periods can send summer utility bills sharply higher, especially for households already juggling rent, groceries, and other basic expenses. Plus, high temperatures can also turn unpaid energy bills into a health and safety concern.

Luckily, there is government assistance to help cover high energy bills. State guidance says New Yorkers can sign up year-round, and some households may already be enrolled automatically through HEAP or public assistance benefits.

Residents should contact their utility provider to check whether their account is already enrolled, review eligibility, and learn how to apply. The state has also pointed residents to utility-specific enrollment links at ny.gov/eap.

Beyond bill discounts, the state also points residents to other savings options, including efficiency and weatherization programs run through utilities and NYSERDA, such as EmPower+.

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