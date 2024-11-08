New homeowner thrilled with results after ditching traditional landscaping tool: 'Makes me so happy'

Being a new homeowner can come with all kinds of headaches, but it can also bring you some real joy, as one new Florida homeowner recently displayed with a post on the r/landscaping subreddit.

"New homeowner and haven't mowed since I was 16," the poster wrote. "Here I am obsessed with my new electric lawn mower." The accompanying 32-second video managed to make some pretty engaging content out of footage of someone maintaining their yard.

Making their experience even more pleasurable was the fact that their electric lawnmower, unlike traditional gas-powered lawnmowers, was not spewing toxic air pollution the entire time.

Gas-powered yard equipment, including mowers, leaf blowers, and more, is a sneakily large source of planet-overheating air pollution as well as particulate matter that makes our air less easy to breathe and more unhealthy for everyone.

That has led states like California and Colorado to begin to ban these highly polluting devices, all of which now have electric alternatives on the market that can do the job just as well.

Although uniform grass lawns are, in and of themselves, not necessarily the best choice for all homeowners — an assortment of native plants and flowers can support local pollinators and the health of your entire ecosystem — if you have to keep a grass lawn, as many people are mandated to do, electric mowers are definitely the way to go.

The other members of the subreddit agreed wholeheartedly with the original poster's choice of lawnmower.

"We have this exact same mower! It's excellent. The RC rev makes me so happy," wrote one commenter.

"I use that mower professionally and love it. And their blowers, weed whip and hedge trimmer. Cool video," wrote another.

"Never knew I could watch someone like ten times mowing their lawn. Well done," another commenter chimed in.

