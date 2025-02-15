Gardener mourns wildflower patch after neighbor destroys lawn without permission: 'Need those ... to survive'

Wildflowers feed butterflies in spring. Except, what if there are no wildflowers because a neighbor just decided to mow them down one day?

On Reddit, a user shared a post from a Facebook group, and the story is a familiar one — inconsiderate people doing inconsiderate things.

In this case, the neighbor mowed the poster's wildflowers, probably operating under the assumption that the lawn in question was being ignored and neglected.

"This time of year, endangered monarch butterflies need those wildflowers to survive," said one unhappy commenter.

Regardless of the reasoning, even if the inspiration was completely innocent and altruistic rather than a passive-aggressive act of addressing a perceived eyesore, mowing someone else's lawn without their permission violates common courtesy.

Besides, the poster clearly considered this a wild space, and their post insinuated that they planned to move the wildflowers to a more viable location. Should that information have been relayed to the neighbor? No. It's not their lawn. Even if they live under the governance of an HOA, it's the HOA's responsibility to talk to the homeowner.

Wildflowers are highly important gears in the complex mechanism of nature, and they also have a beautiful, natural aesthetic, and it's especially given the creative designs the OP had in place for them.

They're significant for local bee populations as well, and bees face substantial threats thanks to habitat loss, climate change, pesticides, disease, parasites, and invasive species.

In fact, one of the best ways we can all contribute to the health and abundance of honey bees and other native bee species is through gardening, including wildflower bombs (as long as none are invasive; do your research on wildflower seeds).

There might be some karma to this scenario. As one response noted: "Chances are they cross-contaminated their lawn with 'weed' clippings. You'll hear him whining all season now."

Karmic justice aside, another commenter conveyed an understanding of the bigger picture: "Gotta give pollinators a strong early chance. Plus, I like the yellow/purple/white flowers."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.