Gardener outraged over neighbor's oblivious, dangerous behavior: 'It's so disgusting'

Glyphosate, a common herbicide found in toxic weed killers like Roundup, has been linked to cancer and other health issues. For this reason, many gardeners avoid chemical weed killers and opt for safe alternatives like scuffle hoes, weed torches, and rewilding the landscape.

However, people can still suffer the effects of dangerous toxins because of their neighbors' reckless actions.

In a Reddit post to r/OrganicGardening, one homeowner shared about a neighbor who sprayed Roundup on the grass around his new raised beds.

"He sprayed only 25 feet away from my vegetable garden," the OP wrote. "My garden is on the uphill side from him, none the less I am quite concerned. How screwed am I?"

Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is a non-selective herbicide, meaning it can intentionally and unintentionally kill many different plant species. When herbicides are sprayed on neighboring lawns to kill seeds, they can drift into fruit and vegetable gardens, especially on windy days.

Growing your own food is an empowering and cost-effective way to know exactly what's in it while minimizing waste and reducing your pollution footprint. However, if your garden is exposed to toxic chemicals, your plants could die or become damaged, rendering your fruits, vegetables, and herbs too unhealthy and dangerous to eat.

Beyond just Roundup, pesticide drift creates health risks for agricultural workers and anyone living in nearby farming communities.

Fortunately, there are safer and more sustainable ways to manage weeds without putting yourself or your neighbors at risk.

For example, you can smother weeds with cardboard and use leftover sawdust to prevent weed growth. Keeping chemical herbicides and pesticides out of your neighborhood will prevent accidental human ingestion and leaching into the surrounding environment while preserving natural biodiversity for pollinators.

In the comments, organic gardening enthusiasts shared their experiences and suggestions for what the OP should do about the neighbor's Roundup spraying.

"It's so disgusting and makes me so angry that neighbors can just spray cancer-causing chemicals," one Redditor wrote. "We considered moving over it. Settled on 3K worth of fencing instead. I feel your pain."

"I'm sorry this happened near your vegetable garden," someone else commented. "Maybe if you spray with water and soak right away, you can flush some out. And let your neighbor know for future reference."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



