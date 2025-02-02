Homeowner returns from vacation to discover neighbor vandalized their property: 'We filed a lawsuit'

TikToker Michael Meehan (@michaelmeehan) recently recounted an episode that had him fuming.

His neighbor was eager to clear a view of a nearby pond by cutting trees on Meehan's property. Meehan politely declined permission. He went on vacation not long after and returned to find the top 8 feet of his trees were cut while he was gone. The neighbor in question denied involvement, but now Meehan is in a bind. What does he do next? Among many other benefits, those cypress trees provided privacy between Meehan and another neighbor.

Meehan asked: "What do you think about a neighbor cutting down your trees, on your property, while you're on vacation?"

Trees take a long time to mature. Cutting them down for the sake of a view is not only an affront to the natural beauty they provide but also eliminates wildlife habitat and damages the carbon sequestration mature trees provide. Tree-topping in the way the neighbor engaged is likely to introduce pathogens and insects through the new wound, according to Purdue University. Plus, branches are going to keep growing upward, filling the gap that was made anyway.

This situation is bad, but we've seen neighbors chop down multiple trees without permission and neighbors maiming old trees. Even poor tree management on a neighbor's own property can lead to disastrous results on yours.

Having a yard with lots of trees isn't just good for privacy. Roots provide protection against soil erosion and flooding, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency explained. They can also reduce energy usage thanks to the shade they provide, per the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Ultimately that's all good news for your nearby home. If you're interested in growing trees, check out our guide on rewilding your yard.

The laws on who can do what to a tree vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction, but you would be hard-pressed to find somewhere that allows a stranger to lop off the top of a tree on your property without permission. Swing by the r/Treelaw subreddit to get an idea of just how badly these situations can go. In the case of Meehan's neighbor, commenters recommended vigorous legal action.

"Get an arborist and sue," was the top-liked comment.

Several commenters echoed the sentiment. "It happened to me too. We filed a lawsuit," said one.

"Buddy of mine was granted 35k a tree in court," encouraged another.

Many commenters also encouraged the use of security cameras in order to provide proof when needed.

