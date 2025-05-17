Homeowner distraught as neighbor refuses to fix costly issue: 'She's been completely ignoring me'

In densely populated areas, neighbors typically live close by. This can sometimes spark disagreements over infrastructure issues around your community, as many may have conflicting views that hinder solutions.

One person represented this in a post to r/HomeMaintenance on Reddit, attaching a video of flooding from their neighbor's yard that carried into their own yard.

"I've contacted her multiple times to solve this issue before it starts causing damage," wrote the original poster. "But she's been completely ignoring me, and I feel like I'm out of options."

The Chicago-based homeowner explained that the neighbor's downspout is flooding their side of the property and getting water into their basement.

Flooding issues like this typically happen because of a lack of proper drainage, which can lead to costly repairs.

Additionally, continual flooding can cause soil contamination, water pollution, and ecosystem damage. Fixing the source of the problem quickly and collaboratively will help limit damage to the neighbor's property and environmental degradation.

When neighbors ignore an issue, further property and environmental destruction are bound to spring up. To mitigate the impact of disputes with neighbors, it's beneficial to know what avenues you can take.

For example, if you live in a homeowners association-governed community, discussing the issue with them can help streamline solutions. One can also discuss property violations with your landlord or consult city ordinances.

"Call your city and see if there is a drainage ordinance," one Redditor suggested.

"Sounds like the neighbor doesn't care very much, you could try asking directly if you could dig a small drain ditch and/or French/curtain drain line," another helpful user commented. "Around here, most people don't care if you do it, but they don't want to pay for it themselves. It shouldn't impede more than 6 inches or so into their side of the property."

If methods of communication fail, options like the one this OP took in asking others in a supportive community are always available.

