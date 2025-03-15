Homeowner outraged after neighbor strips away major perk from their property: 'I was devastated'

A homeowner was left at a loss when their tree branches were unjustly stripped away.

A post on the r/BadNeighbors subreddit prompted some strong responses as the Redditor explained that their neighbor cut branches from a tree on the poster's property. The tree had provided shade and privacy.

"I was devastated," said the original poster, explaining that they would read on the shady patio every day but that the pruning left their house too bright and exposed to neighbors.

According to the post, the neighbor cut down the branches to allow better visibility of his property, which he was in the process of trying to sell. However, the tree did not belong to him and was not even encroaching on his land.

Beyond disturbing the Redditor's peaceful reading spot and potentially lowering their property values, the neighbor's actions may have destroyed unique animal habitats and harmed biodiversity.

It isn't the first example of neighbors interfering with climate-friendly home solutions. From cutting down trees and littering to dumping cigarette butts and not managing invasive plants, your local environment can be severely impacted by a careless neighbor.

Having neighbors that get in the way of our positive climate actions can be really frustrating and could even deter some from making an effort at all. However, small personal lifestyle changes can be so impactful that it's important to persevere even if a neighbor is making things difficult. Remember, it's not about being perfect but about being mindful of the easy switches we can make to care for the planet.

One Reddit user guided the original poster to the r/TreeLaw subreddit, commenting that "there are some really serious laws with heavy financial penalties about cutting trees you're not allowed to."

Another person added, "If he reached over the line and trimmed branches that were on your side you can litigate ... but not sure you would enjoy it. The lawyers always win."

