Homeowner distraught over neighbor's erratic behavior: 'You can absolutely call police'

"How do I get him to stop?"

A homeowner on Reddit highlighted their neighbor's erratic behavior, and they asked other people in the area for advice.

The post was shared on a subreddit dedicated to the city of Lowell, Massachusetts. It shows a photo of their neighbor's questionable parking and explains the disruption in detail.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"A neighbor drove in front of me and ran me off the sidewalk to park his car like this and totally blocks pedestrian traffic every day," the user said. "How do I get him to stop?"

Having issues with a neighbor is a tale as old as time, unfortunately. While many of us find community bonds and potluck invitees by way of the people we live near, some are not so lucky.

Bad neighbors have even made climate-friendly home additions nearly impossible, by spraying herbicides through a shared fence, burning trash in the neighborhood, and cutting down native plant gardens.

Luckily, most people are fairly reasonable, and clear communication and boundary setting can lead to positive change in neighborly relations. When these steps prove ineffective in especially troubling situations, the next best step is to speak to higher-ups in your community who can engage with the issue properly.

In this case, at least, the street does not appear to be busy enough to put a major strain on most pedestrians, outside of the driver's practice of parking there even when pedestrians are actively using the sidewalk, but the practice still puts an undue strain on anyone who is blind, in a mobility device, or pushing a stroller, for instance. Commenters on the Reddit post shared insight to help the user deal with the neighborhood parking problem.

"[You] could always call the non-emergency police line and ask them to investigate and/or tow it," one user suggested.

Another person added, "You can absolutely call police; parking on sidewalks is illegal and can get you a citation."

