Resident dismayed after neighbor makes obnoxious property addition: 'I doubt this one is legal'

A Reddit user recently sparked debate after posting a photo of an unusually bright outdoor light shining straight into their home — and the internet had a lot to say.

The post, shared in r/mildlyinfuriating, shows a seriously bright floodlight beaming across the street. The original poster titled it: "Neighbor installed a star on our street."

In the image, the glow radiates from a second-story window of the neighboring building, casting a blinding glare that looks impossible to ignore.

One frustrated commenter summed up what many were thinking: "Yeah I doubt this one is legal especially facing houses. You need to call it in or talk with your other neighbors and all you start calling it in. Multiple people will have them come out saying either take it down or they will."

While the post is funny in a "you can't make this up" kind of way, it also highlights a real problem: bad artificial lighting choices can have serious consequences for neighborhoods. Overly bright or poorly placed fixtures create light pollution. That can mean disrupted sleep for neighbors as well as disturbances for local wildlife.

The issue also shows how neighbors and landlords can sometimes be frustrating for residents who are trying to make more eco-friendly choices at home. Many people invest in energy-efficient lighting or smart systems designed to cut energy use and pollution, but one neighbor's overpowering floodlight can seemingly undo those efforts.

There are other simple solutions, like installing motion-sensor lights, shielding bulbs, or switching to warm-toned LEDs, that can reduce waste while still keeping homes secure.

Reactions to the post ranged from sympathetic to sarcastic.

"There's almost always ordinances against nuisance lighting," one user said. "Many towns make you demonstrate simulated light levels and glare angles before approving high powered lights. I've dealt with it often in the past. I would bet money there's an ordinance restricting this!"

Another suggested: "Reflect mirrors that point directly at all of their windows, doors and cameras."

In response, someone joked, "People HATE it when you build an Archimedes death ray to repurpose their wasted electricity back at them."

But some offered practical advice too, encouraging the poster to look into local ordinances or community mediation programs to resolve the situation.

"Report to your environmental conservation department," one person suggested. "This kind of light often negatively impacts wildlife."

