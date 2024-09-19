Expert issues PSA about how artificial light exposure can lead to insect deaths: 'Thankfully, it's easy to fix'

A helpful video is shedding light on an unexpected environmental issue: how outdoor lighting affects insects.

Philadelphia-based urban forester Andrew The Arborist (@andrew_the_arborist) took to TikTok to share some illuminating insights about the harmful impact of artificial lights on nocturnal insects.

In the video, Andrew explains that insects have evolved to navigate at night by orienting themselves toward the moon. However, with the proliferation of artificial lighting, these creatures become disoriented, often leading to their untimely death.

"This can cause a lot of insect death. But luckily, it's easy to fix," Andrew shares at the beginning of his video.

He goes on to describe how artificial lights can trap insects, causing them to fly in circles until they die from exhaustion, collide with glass, or fall victim to predators. This disruption occurs even in landscapes filled with native plants designed to support local insect populations.

The impact of insect decline extends beyond our backyards. Insects are crucial in our ecosystems, serving as a vital link between plants and animals. Fewer insects mean fewer birds and mammals, leading to less functional ecosystems.

Thankfully, Andrew offers a straightforward solution that can make a big difference.

"If you still want to keep some lights on outside at night, simply install a yellow LED bulb like this one," he suggests. Yellow wavelengths of light attract far fewer insects compared to other colors.

Andrew recommends installing motion-activated lighting systems for bug lovers looking to take it further. These only illuminate when movement is detected, significantly reducing insects' exposure to artificial light — and your electricity bills.

TikTok users flew to the comment section in droves to voice their support for Andrew's helpful hack.

One user wrote, "Can we just make this mandatory for both residential and commercial properties. I'm so tired of the light pollution."

Another chimed in, saying, "Besides insects, it's also just nicer at night with yellow or amber lights, so many bright white LEDs have made it too bright and harsh at night when walking or driving in neighborhoods."

A third commenter pointed out an additional benefit: "Turning off your porch light also means those buggies aren't flying into your house, which I consider to be a win-win."

By making these small changes and encouraging others to do the same, we can create a more insect-friendly environment and, therefore, a more robust local ecosystem. Andrew's tip is a perfect example of how simple actions can positively impact our local ecosystems and, by extension, our planet.

