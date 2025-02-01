Renter at wit's end with neighbor over concerning trash disposal habit: 'Call the fire marshal'

An aggravated neighbor finally snapped at the amount of trash piling outside their front door. In their frustration, they took to the r/BadNeighbors subreddit to vent and explained that they had finally told their landlord's office about the issue.

"Something about the Florida heat … has put me over the edge," they wrote in the post, which showcased heaps of trash bags laid out on their shared porch.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained that they've been neighbors for years and said that "this isn't a stand-alone incident." There's always trash on the shared porch — usually full of kitten litter, waste, or things "being hoarded."

Commenters suggested that the trash could be a fire hazard, as it restricts movement out of the home in case of emergency.

"Call the fire marshal," wrote one user. "They're blocking an exit."

In an updated comment, the OP wrote that after contacting the office, the landlord "put a notice on their door to clean it up or they will get fined per day."

The OP's story showcases how neighbors can be difficult to deal with. Some have been called out for destroying property and making annoying noises. These things can not only impact the health and safety of the community but also negatively impact the ecosystem.

For example, allowing invasive plants to bleed into another lawn can create an expensive headache and make it more difficult for native plants to thrive, impacting the habitats of pollinators, which support our food supply.

However, if a respectful conversation with your neighbor or a note to your landlord fails to resolve the situation, many of these actions are against code or law in many jurisdictions. Reaching out to the authorities may then resolve the matter.

In the meantime, communities such as this one on Reddit are also always there to offer a fresh perspective — or a place to air frustrations.

"Vent away!" wrote a user. "Unfortunately you are not alone. Hope it gets better."

