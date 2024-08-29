Homeowner devastated after neighbor mangles beloved tree without their consent: 'This hurts to see'

Neighbor disputes over trees and plants are unfortunately all too common, especially when the tree branches overhang the fence.

A devastated homeowner sought advice on Reddit after finding one of the trees in their garden mangled and missing half its branches.

The user shared several photos of the tree and wrote that their neighbor had taken it upon themselves to remove a lot of branches. The OP was rightfully upset, especially because the tree had been there as long as they'd been alive. "I saw birds nests in [there] all the time," they wrote. And to make matters worse, the neighbors left most of the waste in the OP's garden.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

The OP received a lot of comments with suggestions and advice on how to seek legal action, but as they pointed out later in the thread, they are based in the U.K., where the rules regarding neighbor disputes are a bit different, and taking a case to the courts is seen as a last resort.

Neighbor disputes over trees and plants are unfortunately all too common, especially when the tree branches overhang the fence. Having a conversation with your neighbor about their issues can help avoid escalation of the problem and resolve the situation before it gets too heated.

Explaining that your garden and trees provide several benefits to your health and the environment might help them to understand. However, there have been reports of some neighbors trespassing into people's properties to remove plants and trees, and knowing your rights in these scenarios can be useful.

Trees provide many economic and environmental benefits, such as improving air quality by capturing pollution particles and reducing heat in cities. They can also support our well-being and has been shown to reduce stress and anxiety, lower blood pressure, and improve mental health. Additionally, native trees and plants provide vital services to wildlife, and many birds, bats, and mammals make their homes in them.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The OP was particularly concerned about the birds and bats that lived in this tree, and several commenters agreed that the neighbor was likely in the wrong.

"In the UK any nesting birds are protected, I think," wrote one commenter.

Many others were as distraught as the OP. " I'm so sorry! This hurts to see," another person posted.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.