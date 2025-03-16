Homeowner furious after neighbor treats their yard like a public road: 'Call the cops every time'

"She said it's not her problem that people are driving on my property."

A homeowner took to Reddit to ask for help with a tricky situation involving a neighbor who refused to respect their property.

Posting on the r/LegalAdvice subreddit, the poster lives in Connecticut and has a neighbor whose driveway goes past both houses into their backyard. The neighbor runs a business from their basement, and as a result, they have regular visitors who use the driveway.

The problem is those visitors often turn around in the poster's yard or will park their cars in it. They said they reached out multiple times to the neighbor, who didn't take it particularly well. The tipping point seemed to be asking for the woman's landlord's phone number, which led to a screaming fit. From there, things escalated.

"She continued to scream and yell at me as well as one of her guest started to charge at me," the poster said. "She said it's not her problem that people are driving on my property and she can't control anyone. Recently she's been purposely driving over my backyard to turn around and came inches away from hitting my deck."

The poster also noted that they live in an area where fences cannot be built without the sign-off of both neighbors and were seeking advice on what to do.

Neighbor conflicts are never fun but are shockingly common around the country. From issues with landscaping equipment and noise to conflicts over trees to outright damage to other people's plants, there are any number of factors that can lead to heated words.

Commenters, in this instance, were quick to tell them to get the authorities involved.

"Call the cops every time," one said.

Another suggested going to the county tax assessor to find the property's owner and pointed out that the business she's running may not be permitted to be run out of the house.

"If it is residential property and she is running a business out of the property it could be a zoning issue," said a third. "Especially since the business is generating traffic in a residential area, they may be able to shut it down. Also if she does not have a business license that may be another way to get it shut down."

