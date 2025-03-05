  • Home Home

Homeowner shares troubling photos of actions taken by new neighbor: 'I'd be livid'

"That was very nasty of your neighbor to do that. She really had no right."

by Kristen Carr
Photo Credit: Reddit

A heartbroken Redditor posted photos of hacked-up snake plants near their apartment.

"I'd be livid," said one commenter.

"It looks hideous," observed the original poster. They said that landscapers in the complex cut back the snake plants after a new neighbor complained that they were overgrown and she was having trouble getting to her door.

"Lies," the OP claimed.

Prior to being cut back, the plants provided privacy and a beautiful view for the OP, so the disappointment was understandable. In addition to having an appearance viewed as attractive by most people, plants can play an important role in the environment by turning carbon dioxide into oxygen and absorbing carbon pollution, which helps to slow the rate of planetary warming.

Difficult neighbors can sometimes be a barrier to people seeking climate-friendly home solutions.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Some homeowners and renters have faced challenges from neighbors who litter, introduce invasive species, or contribute to pollution.

Construction next door is often an area of contention. In addition to the noise involved in the process, some inconsiderate contractors and neighbors who improperly dump trash can have a negative effect on surrounding areas.

Smoking cigarettes is another issue that comes up for neighbors. The air quality in shared outdoor spaces can be negatively affected, and throwing cigarette butts on the ground is unsightly and can be unsafe, posing a fire hazard if not properly extinguished.

Frustrated neighbors have also cited instances where the inconsiderate behavior has affected their gardening efforts.

Open communication with neighbors and attempting to understand the other party's point of view can lead to positive outcomes. Approaching neighbors directly with a kind demeanor can help foster ongoing communication.

Commenters on the original post shared the OP's frustration and empathized with the situation.

"The privacy thing really sucks and I feel for you," said one commenter.

Another said, "That was very nasty of your neighbor to do that. She really had no right."

One commenter shared, "Breaks my heart."

The OP thanked commenters for their support and advice and plans to speak to the leasing office about a plan to beautify the area.

x