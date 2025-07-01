Homeowner at wit's end after inconsiderate neighbor's dog wreaks havoc on property: 'He tears through the yards like the Tasmanian devil'

"At this point, it seems like [our neighbor] is purposely trying to provoke us."

A frustrated homeowner turned to Reddit for advice after enduring the wrath of their neighbor's dog.

The original poster explained how their neighbor has a dog that runs onto their property, destroying their garden and tearing up their yard.

"When he 'escapes' he tears through the yards like the Tasmanian devil," wrote the OP. "He ran through our freshly planted garden and through newly planted grass seed and has trampled flowers and grass new growth."

Despite the OP and their husband calmly reaching out to their neighbors to discuss the situation, the neighbor does not try to leash or discipline the dog. The situation has gotten so bad that the OP has had to reach out to their HOA and animal control about the dog's constant destruction of their yard. However, even though the OP has multiple photos and videos of the dog in their yard, the situation has yet to be resolved.

"At this point, it seems like [our neighbor] is purposely trying to provoke us," added the OP. "We are constantly on edge watching and waiting for the Tasmanian dog to come tearing through our yard ruining our hard work while she just stands there doing nothing to stop it."

Redditors empathized with the OP and discussed next steps for them and their husband to take.

"Call animal control every time," wrote one user. "Video it. Document it."

"Small claims suit for the damages to your garden," another Redditor responded.

Dealing with difficult neighbors can be challenging, especially when they refuse to be reasonable after multiple conversations. Across the U.S., Redditors have shared instances of neighbors ruining their native-plant lawn, chopping down their trees without permission, and vandalizing their property.

While these situations are frustrating, it's best to try to resolve the issue as calmly as possible. Since the OP in this case already tried to discuss this civilly with their neighbor, moving forward, it's best to let animal control and their HOA take the necessary actions to prevent the dog from ruining the OP's lawn.

Redditors continued to offer the OP suggestions for handling the frustrating situation.

"Can you get one of those noise things that dogs hear but humans don't?" asked one user. "Keep it in your backyard and it'll probably keep him away from your property potentially."

