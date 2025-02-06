Researchers ignored after making 'startling discovery' about widely used product 'It's insidious'

"It can run into the groundwater, go back into people."

Scientists at 3M made a "startling discovery" in the early 2000s: high levels of toxic perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or forever chemicals, were accumulating in sewage sludge used as fertilizer on U.S. farmland, per The New York Times. Despite being warned in 2003, the Environmental Protection Agency has continued to promote sludge fertilizer without requiring testing.

What's happening?

As reported by the Times, this alarming discovery has seen barely any rectification. High levels of toxic forever chemicals have been accumulating in sewage sludge across the U.S. This sludge, often repurposed as fertilizer with support from the EPA, was contaminating farmland, food, and water supplies nationwide.

Despite learning about this data in 2003, the EPA has continued to promote the use of sewage sludge as fertilizer without requiring testing for PFAS. According to the Times, only one state, Maine, has begun systematically testing its farms for contamination.

"These are highly complex mixtures of chemicals," said David Lewis, a former EPA microbiologist who raised early warnings about the risk of spreading sludge on farmland, per the news outlet. "[The soil] becomes essentially permanently contaminated."

Why is this concerning?

PFAS — used in nonstick cookware, stain-resistant fabrics, and food packaging — effectively don't break down in the environment or the human body, so they can accumulate. Long-term exposure has been linked to cancer, birth defects, and immune system suppression.

By spreading sewage sludge on farmland, PFAS can seep into crops, milk, and groundwater, putting people at risk even in areas without direct industrial pollution. The contamination is particularly troubling because once these chemicals enter the soil, they don't leave.

"It was ending up in the sludge, and that was becoming biosolids, being mixed into soil," former 3M chemist Kris Hansen told the Times. "From there, it can run into the groundwater, go back into people. It's insidious."

Despite growing awareness, the EPA has been slow to act. While the agency recently classified certain PFAS as hazardous and set near-zero limits for them in drinking water, it has yet to regulate their presence in fertilizers.

What's being done about this?

Maine has taken the strongest action, banning the use of sewage sludge as fertilizer. Other states, including Oklahoma, are pushing for similar policies. Meanwhile, cities such as Burlington, North Carolina, and Calhoun, Georgia, have forced local factories to stop releasing PFAS into wastewater, per the Times, proving that solutions can exist at the source.

For individuals, staying informed is key. Choosing organic produce and supporting policies that limit PFAS pollution can help reduce exposure. Additionally, installing a high-quality water filter designed to remove PFAS can help protect households from contamination.

With mounting evidence and growing pressure, meaningful policy changes could finally close this regulatory gap, ensuring a cleaner, safer food system for everyone.

