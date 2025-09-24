Homeowner alarmed by neighbor's 'dangerous' renovation project: 'This is not one of those things where you just mind your business'

"Talk to them, and if they don't take it down, report them to local code enforcement."

One homeowner was unpleasantly surprised to find that their neighbor had haphazardly built a concrete wall extension between their properties.

A Reddit user posted a photo of the wall to r/mildlyinfuriating. Viewers could see some concrete blocks loosely stacked on top of each other, unmortared. A plant appears to be growing over the structure.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The neighbor stacked some blocks to make his wall taller," the poster explained.

They pointed out that the wall was a potential hazard, posing a threat to passersby on the side facing the street. It can also fall into the Reddit user's property and cause damage.

Many neighbors are great and considerate. After all, it takes a strong community to create positive changes in your neighborhood. However, some can inhibit us from making planet-friendly, healthy choices for our own households.

There have been several instances of problematic neighbors and HOAs limiting homeowners' abilities to help the environment. Homeowners have reported neighbors unlawfully cutting down trees, putting chemicals in shared ponds, or leaving junk on their lawns. These are hazardous actions because they can expose the community to toxic pollution or physical obstructions. Plus, they are simply eyesores.

Meanwhile, strict HOAs have prevented some owners from installing money-saving natural lawns, which attract critical pollinators, due to arbitrary aesthetic reasons. Luckily, there are ways to make changes in your HOA bylaws. This helps you and your neighbors feel empowered to make the best decisions for your home and the planet.

The Reddit user's post attracted many comments, with several people urging them to report the wall to local authorities. Commenters pointed out that the loose structure of the unmortared blocks could easily be toppled.

"Talk to them, and if they don't take it down, report them to local code enforcement," one person said. "This is not one of those things where you just mind your business. That wall is dangerous."

"If this runs next to a sidewalk, def call it in," another said. "It is one thing for this to be back between the properties and you both are aware of the danger (still bad, of course), but much worse if it threatens innocent pedestrians."

