Homeowner dumbfounded by neighbor's baffling actions near their property line: 'Call the cops'

by Craig Gerard
Having good neighbors can be a dream. Good neighbors become indispensable parts of our lives, chosen family who share in celebrations and help ease the burdens of modern life. On the other hand, rude and inconsiderate neighbors can be a nightmare. Selfish and frustrating, they can make daily life much harder than it needs to be. 

One frustrated homeowner with some inconsiderate neighbors took to Reddit to vent. 

In the post, a homeowner shared a picture of debris on the ground. "Neighbor keeps putting junk on the property line and today he added a freaking toilet," they wrote. "I'm glad I don't have an HOA but at least if we had one, this nonsense wouldn't happen."

Problems with neighbors may be even more frustrating when they negatively affect the environment. Unfortunately, this is not an isolated case. Another aggrieved neighbor shared their horror after finding a community member throwing bags of dog poop down a storm drain. Someone else reported seeing a neighbor toss a full bag of garbage into a pond. 

Of course, the goal in dealing with a problem neighbor should always be to stop it before it gets out of hand. With that in mind, communication is key. A friendly conversation can prevent a simple misunderstanding from escalating into something more.

Talking climate with family and friends is another way to educate people about their behaviors. And, of course, taking local action to protect your neighborhood is great. In terms of garbage, knowing your recycling options is tremendously important. 

Commenters shared the homeowner's frustration. Some even offered advice. "Even without an HOA, your town/city probably has codes that prohibit dumping trash in your yard. Maybe look up the code enforcement number and have them pay a visit," one said. Another was blunt: "A fence is the only solution. Or call the cops."

