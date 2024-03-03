Resident ‘livid’ after waking up to neighbors inexplicably destroying their vital landscaping: ‘I’d seek a lawyer’

In a recent video, TikToker LaceyRaelee (@laceyraelee) posted the nightmare she woke up to. Lacey woke up to find that her new neighbors had cut down all the trees lining her yard, something that’s way more common than you might think.

The video moves along the length of the fence where the trees used to be, now showing four vehicles sitting on the neighbor’s property, with an inlay reading, “Woke up to my new neighbors cutting down all my trees on my side of the fence.”

The lengthy caption breaks down the immediate negative impact this decision by the neighbors will have.

Lacey wrote, “All the shade & wildlife gone — nothing but a view of their makeshift parking lot (upside down smiley faces) all the privacy GONE.”

She explained that she and her boyfriend had no idea it was going to happen, but it was all done by the time they woke up. And she detailed why they might not be able to do anything about it.

“We’re renting & I believe they just bought the house next door,” Lacey wrote, “so I’m worried they’re gonna pull that card … they’ve barely been in the house 3 months, meanwhile we’ve lived here 2 years.”

Lacey ended the post by writing, “Haven’t had a chance to speak with them yet, but I think I’ll let my BF handle talking to them because I am LIVID.”

Lacey also pointed out not just how it will impact her but the wildlife as well. All the birds, squirrels, and insects that may have called those trees home or depended on them for food are all gone.

Trees also pull pollutants out of the air and release oxygen, providing cleaner air for those around them. Studies have also shown that being around greenery can lower stress, which translates into physical health benefits.

Sometimes, a neighbor chopping down trees on their own property can have a negative effect on other neighbors’ lives and even their property value. Unfortunately, this sort of thing isn’t all that uncommon.

The comments largely revolved around how much money the new neighbors may have just cost themselves.

One person commented, “Report it to your landlord, see if they had permission, if not then I’d seek a lawyer. Mature trees can be VERY expensive to replace.”

Another wrote, “Def let your landlord know because lawyers LOVE tree law. That money ain’t no joke.”

