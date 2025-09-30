Homeowner devastated after disaster strikes brand-new house: 'Trying to figure out what to do'

A distressing TikTok video shows the aftermath of a neighbor's neglected tree crashing into a homeowner's brand-new house — a reminder that community responsibility and proactive care for your landscape matters.

TikTok creator Bre (@not_brennda) explained that her brother had just moved into a new home and noticed a tree "with a giant crack in it that seems to be getting worse."

Worried, she wrote in the caption: "Currently trying to figure out what to do."

Commenters were quick to weigh in.

"Skip the arborist. That tree is shot," one wrote. "Have a tree company cut all on your side. That tree is not healthy."

Unfortunately, they were proved right. In Bre's follow-up video, viewers saw the devastating results of the rotted tree collapsing onto her brother's property.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

This kind of damage is costly, but it is avoidable. Negligence or disagreements often lie at the root of such incidents. Communities that prioritize open communication and shared responsibility are far less likely to face these avoidable disasters. And a rotting tree isn't just a danger to surrounding structures; disease can also spread to other trees, creating a larger problem for the community and the environment.

Commenters also pointed to the practical steps that could have prevented the collapse.

"Their insurance company needs to be notified," one commenter wrote. "I guarantee that'll make things happen faster!"

If communication with one's neighbor does not work, the next step is usually the authorities. Documenting evidence that the tree is on the neighbor's side and that it is rotting will help authorities speed up the process.

Others suggested that hiring a certified arborist could nudge the neighbors toward safely removing the tree to prevent damage before it happens.

"Find an ISA-certified arborist in your area and have them inspect the tree," one commenter added. "Might be worth chatting with his neighbor to let them know/out of respect."

A rotting tree left untended may seem a small oversight, but as Bre's video shows, it can develop into a costly and dangerous problem. By engaging with neighbors, supporting local sustainability efforts, and holding others and ourselves accountable, we can protect both our homes and our community.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.