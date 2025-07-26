Arborist issues urgent warning after spotting dangerous yard mistake: 'Will kill the tree over time'

It's a common mistake, with many other homeowners facing similar issues.

An arborist has captured attention online by sharing video of the before and after of tree girdling.

In a TikTok, Bobby Solar (@bobby.solar) showed a tree surrounded by a "massive" mountain (sometimes referred to as "mulch volcanoes") of mulch. He moved the camera to ground level to demonstrate just how much mulch was around the tree.

The video's on-screen caption said, "girdling roots will KILL the tree over time."

The arborist explained that he had planted the tree years prior, but he hadn't been back since. When he returned, he told the landscaper why using excessive mulch is harmful to the tree.

One thing to note? It's a common mistake, with many other homeowners facing similar issues. Using that amount of mulch costs more money than it's worth — and can cause several other problems.

The University of Maryland Extension explained that girdling occurs when roots start to grow in a circular pattern, eventually cutting off the flow of sap and water.

The Extension wrote that girdling causes a slow decline in the tree, resulting in issues such as branch dieback, infestation, disease, and a small crown.

Aside from damage, Rutgers University explained that girdling and overmulching can also attract pests, such as rodents, and cause soil acidification. These issues can be bothersome, unattractive, and make it more challenging to grow plants.

After removing the mulch and pruning the roots, the arborist showed where the mulch line had been and how it would have eventually killed the tree.

While this situation often occurs due to overmulching, Better Homes & Gardens said it can also happen when trees are planted too deeply or in a hole that isn't wide enough, by leaving them in starter pots for too long, or mowing too close.

The TikToker further emphasized that most trees typically require only about two inches of mulch.

In the comments, people were curious about the transformation. One person wrote, "[M]ight you explain [this] as you had to the landscaper?"

The TikToker responded that excessive mulch causes the tree to produce more roots that grow in a circular pattern, eventually suffocating it.

Another person, impressed by his work, wrote, "Love the before, during and after transition."

If you think a tree in your yard is girdling, the Penn State Extension recommends you act quickly by either trimming the roots yourself (if they're less than two inches in diameter) or contacting a professional.

Another option is to rewild your yard with native grasses, plants, and trees, which require less water and maintenance (helping you save time and money!) and help pollinators and native wildlife protect our food supply.

