Homeowner uncovers disturbing neighborhood scam after confronting tree cutters: 'Fraud and theft on a massive scale'

A California homeowner saved their community from further property destruction after uncovering an illegal scam in their neighborhood.

The Marin County resident explained their story on the r/TreeLaw subreddit, revealing that a group of tree cutters began showing up every few months to cut trees on people's properties without notice or permission. When approached, they even lied about the reasons they were chopping down the trees, claiming they were rotting when they were actually healthy.

"Yesterday they cut down an enormous old oak tree on my neighbor's property. This tree was way up on his lawn and not near any power lines. They claimed the tree was rotted, but we have photographic evidence that it was not," the homeowner explained. "When my neighbor arrived home he was livid. It was the largest tree on his property, and the main source of privacy for his entire home."

Making the scam more concerning, the workers claimed they were affiliated with the Pacific Gas & Electric Company and had the company name "Core Tree Cutters," but no information could be found online to prove the reputability or existence of the company.

The homeowner sought advice from other Reddit users on how to stop the scammers from terrorizing their neighborhood, and the commenters didn't mince words.

"This is fraud and theft on a massive scale!" one user wrote. "You've stated these thieves have committed crimes of trespassing, vandalism and theft of property (trees) numerous times and yet you still just want them to 'stop coming back'?!? The timber from your neighbor's tree alone netted them several thousand dollars and zero repercussions, they see your area as easy pickings, and until they're arrested and prosecuted, they're correct."

"Don't talk to the crew that shows up. You will only end up alerting them," another user suggested. "Call the police and tell them you have a group of people in the area cutting down trees and stealing wood and that you have talked to your neighbors and none of them have contracts to have any trees removed and you called PG&E and they have said they have no contracted crews in the area doing easement clearing."

In an update, the original poster thanked the commenters for their advice and said they confirmed with PG&E that no crew or contractors had been sent to their neighborhood in over a year. PG&E opened an internal investigation into the matter, and the homeowner informed their neighbors of the illegal scam and said they would call the police the next time they see the crew now that they have proof of their shady business.

Trees play an essential role in purifying our air from harmful carbon pollution, providing shade that helps slow the ongoing heating of the planet and supporting wildlife habitats to create a healthy ecosystem. Cutting down trees illegally can have significant consequences, as demonstrated by one man who faced a fine of $1,000 per tree after cutting down 32 mature trees on a neighbor's property.

If you find yourself in a situation where trees have been cut down without your consent, it's important to take the proper steps to determine whether legal action is necessary. If so, a lawyer knowledgeable in tree law would be your best bet to get your desired outcome.

